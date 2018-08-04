The best playgrounds in Toronto offer more than just your standard slides and swings. These parks engage and encourage kids of all ages and abilities to explore and test their physical prowess. Some are known for their picturesque park setting, others for their creative and unusual designs.

Here are the best playgrounds in Toronto.

Shady Dufferin Grove boasts a dreamy playground that seamlessly blends wooden play structures into the natural habitat, with onsite Cob Courtyard doling out healthy snacks. A massive sandpit with tools for digging gives kids a tactile experience.

Arguably the most popular playground in Toronto and for good reason too. Rebuilt after a fire, it rose again thanks to community do-gooders, blends an immersive environment of climbing structures into a towering mini town.

Historic buildings dot this park by the lake in the Beaches. A castle-esque playground is surrounded by a Medieval village, giving creative kids all the ammunition they need for hours of play. A refreshing wading pool adds a nautical aspect.

A short jaunt from Davisville Subway, this park scores serious points for being not only accessible but inclusive as well. Kids of any size and ability will appreciate the sensory toys and a pond-themed splash pad anchoring the colourful playground.

Riverdale is home to the incredible eight hectare Withrow Park, with two playgrounds, a wading pool, hexagonal climbing blocks, spinning rides, and tons of various swings of all sizes. Beach babes will dig the sandboxes, so BYOB (bring your own bucket).

While the adjacent soccer and lacrosse pitches are the main focus of this sports park, the real attraction here is the unexpected addition of a wood-lined pirate ship. Here, maidens and mateys alike gather portside to plan their next nautical adventure.

This playground adjacent to the aquatics facility comes with loads of modern play structures and cheerful bouncy obstacles to tempt tots into burning off a little extra steam.

Front and Jarvis is home to the tidy David Crombie Park, and while it may be dwarfed by the larger parks, this centrally located recreational space still boasts two playgrounds, fun slides and climbing structures, sprinklers and the most artistic basketball courts in the city for your junior ballers.

Located at the western edge of Etobicoke, visitors to this lakeside park are greeted by a giant climbing spider web, but the real draw is the massive splash pad that gets a dose of colour courtesy of the umbrellas and Muskoka chairs that surround it.

At the foot of the Don River you'll find Corktown Common Park. Weave your way to the picturesque playground that's built right into the hill, with a slide, water pump, swings and play structures rising up to give kids a dramatic view of the city. There's also a picnic area, washrooms and splashpad.

Dupont and Bathurst is home to this tiny park, which crams two separate playgrounds into its small space. A flying saucer swing comfortably seats two and the small play house in the toddler area gives wee ones a chance to recharge before the next game of tag.

This park near Dupont and Bathurst is a perfect blend of modern design and urban landscape. Flanked by a giant wooden boat, kids love walking the plank (it's a twisty slide), or making mud pies in the natural play area, home to a sandbox with a tap.

Located just a short walk from Rosedale subway station, you'll find Ramsden Park. The playground here has been full renovated with a slide, climbing structure and water feature. There are also tennis courts and outdoor rinks nearby.

This fantastic downtown playground is one of Toronto's newest. Located right behind the AGO, this sprawling space features numerous climbing structures and slides, with plenty of green space surrounding it to run free.