Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 8 hours ago
fabric stores toronto

The Best Fabric Stores in Toronto

The best fabric stores in Toronto will equip you with textiles for your next sewing project. Explore bolts of fabric in all colours, textures, and prices—and maybe find some good deals on zippers and buttons while you’re at it.

Here are the best fabric stores in Toronto.

The Workroom
1

The Workroom

This glorious space in Parkdale is a sewing enthusiast’s dream. The selection of adorable fabrics (expect lots of quilting cotton) is unlike any you’ll find in the city; buy them by the metre.

King Textiles
2

King Textiles

Weave your way through the massive forest of bolts (past the dog sleeping on the measuring table) on this second floor store at Spadina and Queen. It’s been around for over 25 years, and offers samples if you’re looking to buy wholesale.

Fabricland
3

Fabricland

When looking for all your sewing necessities, a trip to this home decor chain never hurts. They have four locations scattered around the city where you can scope out their selection of fabrics at decent prices.

Queen Textiles
4

Queen Textiles

Try not to get overwhelmed by the variety here: this shop offers rolls upon rolls of colourful fabrics for every occasion. It may be small, but this Queen West store’s selection is mighty.

Downtown Fabrics
5

Downtown Fabrics

If you’re looking for a more relaxed textile-buying experience, head to this shop on Queen West. It’s more organized than at other places, and the chatty owner will be more than happy to assist you.

Affordable Textiles
6

Affordable Textiles

Prepare yourself for fabric overload: this Queen West store has a seemingly endless collection of bolts, including rolls of stuff in barrels at the front of the store. It’s easy to spend hours exploring the stacks of fabric here. It's no wonder it’s so popular with fashion students.

macFAB Fabrics
7

macFAB Fabrics

If you’re looking for high-quality fabrics, look no further than this veteran fabric purveyor. The store has moved a few times, but you can shop textiles from suppliers like Christian Lacroix and Nina Campbell at their location in Leaside.

Fabric Town
8

Fabric Town

Head to either Danforth East or Markham Road for this longtime Toronto brand’s affordable selection of materials. Plus, if you become a member (it’s $20 for first-timers) you’ll get 10 per cent off all future purchases.

Len's Mill Store
9

Len's Mill Store

Tucked away on Orfus Road is this massive warehouse store holding hoards of fabric, yarn, and upholstery. Whether you’re making clothes or looking for outdoor-compatible materials, you’ll find it here.

