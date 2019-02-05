5 places in Toronto to get home grow kits for cannabis

Home grow kits in Toronto are helping newbie cannabis growers raise Sativa, Indica, and Ruderalis seedlings in their own abodes. It's fully allowed for Torontonians to grow up to four cannabis plants per house, with legally purchased seeds and only for personal use, of course. Time to get those rolling fingers dirty.

Here are 5 places to buy home grow kits for cannabis in Toronto.

Cannabis cultivation is the raison d'etre of this shop right at Bloor and Lansdowne. They offer an extensive catalogue of over 660 products, including a variety of tent starter kits. The staff here are also great resources for beginners.

The OG head shop of Kensington offers all the gardening tools you'll need for your home. They have a good number of small indoor gardening systems, like ventilated humidity domes from their Hotbox Homegrown shop.

This Etobicoke greenhouse by Pearson Airport can teach you how to grow basically anything in your home, cannabis included. Give them a budget and some sense of how much space you're working with and they'll take you through the process.

Subtle and secluded, this Geary Avenue store comes stocked with thousands of in-store plant-growing supplies. It's an essential store for newbs and professional gardeners alike, with all the tools to grow you budding canniplant.

Not far from the Mink Mile is this essential stoner supply store and owner of Kindred Cafe, which was busted by the cops more than a decade ago. They've got decent prices for a wide array of products that may seem overwhelming at first—make sure to ask for advice.