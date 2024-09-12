Toronto Blue Jays breakout star pitcher Bowden Francis rides an e-bike to games

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis has a unique way to get to and from games.

The team's breakout star has been seen using his e-bike around the stadium. Some fans caught him on his bike after yesterday's game, about to leave the Rogers Centre.

Francis stayed and signed autographs before taking off on his vehicle of choice. It was a bittersweet day for the thrower who took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying home run to New York Mets batter Francisco Lindor.

That was a tough tough loss...but he's our guy! He's been outstanding 👏 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1EnFJiO7lE — BlueJaysMamma (@LaurieWulfand) September 11, 2024

E-bikes have been growing in popularity across society. They have a motor attached that uses electricity to power the bicycle, making it easier to achieve high speeds or climb hills.

Francis has been on fire when on the mound over recent weeks. He's had two no-hitters blown up in the ninth inning, the most recent one being yesterday. He was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for August and has been putting up historic numbers.

The hot streak has been a bright spot in what's been an otherwise disappointing season for the Blue Jays. The team is in last place in the AL East and sits a whopping 15.5 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees.

Francis has an 8-4 record this season despite the team's 69-78 record. He's been one of the most effective pitchers on the roster and has taken his game to new heights over the past month.

The Blue Jays regular season schedule ends on September 29 this year.