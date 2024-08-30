Here's what's happening with ongoing $350M Scotiabank Arena upgrade in Toronto

Scotiabank Arena is now months into the second phase of a $350 million renovation that will transform the turn-of-the-millennium facility with capital improvements to almost all areas.

The Scotiabank Arena Venue Reimagination Project kicked off its second phase within days of the Toronto Maple Leafs' elimination by the Boston Bruins in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A ground breaking ceremony was held in mid-May, with the first construction permits for building alterations issued by the City in early June.

This second round of upgrades follows the completion of phase one last October, when the venue introduced a floor-to-ceiling facelift of its Mastercard Executive Suites on the 200 Level.

It also became the first Canadian venue with concession stands using Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology, which eliminates lines as easily as other teams eliminate the Leafs from the playoffs.

The current round of upgrades will bring major improvements to the arena that include a complete renovation of the 100 Level concourse, which will feature updated finishes, new LED screens and a second 2,600-square-foot Real Sports Apparel store offering expanded capacity.

Among the many additions geared toward higher-end fans, a new social club will give visitors up-close-and-personal access to Leafs and Raptors players.

New Scotiabank Arena social club will feature access to Leafs and Raptors players https://t.co/44Zk1GdLkF — blogTO (@blogTO) May 14, 2024

Improvements also include brand new seats after a quarter of a century of supporting the beer-laden bellies of mostly disappointed fans.

Lights, camera, construction 💥



Phase 2 of Scotiabank Arena Reimagination is underway 🔨 pic.twitter.com/Id3aEX9cez — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 9, 2024

The current renovations will be complete in October when the Leafs and Raptors begin their 2024-2025 regular seasons.

Peek behind the curtain at the sights and sounds of Phase 2 of our Scotiabank Arena Reimagination project 🔊#Construction #Renovation #Toronto pic.twitter.com/xNpioAVm99 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 14, 2024

However, other aspects of the second phase are set to stretch into the teams' regular seasons and wrap up in spring 2025.

Sparks fly 💥



Snaps of the construction team making Phase 2 of Scotiabank Arena Reimagination come to life 🔨 pic.twitter.com/eW1FbWBYZL — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 27, 2024

This includes completion of the 100 Level concourse transformation, expansion of self-check-out and mobile ordering capabilities, an arena-wide audio-visual system and WIFI enhancement, a makeover of the Molson Brewhouse on the 100 Level concourse, and upgrades to the open-concept broadcast studio located at Gate 6 on the 100 Level.

Building permits for this broadcast studio component of the renovation were issued in mid-August, a sign that things are progressing smoothly behind the scenes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors organizations are both hopeful that the transformation will help lure major free agents to the city.