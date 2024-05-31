Toronto's biggest waterpark opens for the season next weekend and they're still hiring

The largest and most popular waterpark for summer fun in the GTA has announced its official opening date, and it's coming up soon.

Wet'n'Wild Toronto, technically located in nearby Brampton, will be opening its gates for the 2024 season next weekend.

Visitors looking to cool off from the summer heat that has already well arrived can hit up the all-ages attraction's waterslides, wave pool, lazy river, body slide rides, play structures, cabanas and more starting Saturday, June 8.

The brand is also offering a deal on season's passes until Sunday, June 9.

For those who want to have fun in the sun and earn some money, Wet'n'Wild also still looks to be hiring for a number of positions, ranging from cabana servers and lifeguards to security and maintenance staff.

Operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the first three weekends, expanding to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.

The 11-7 hours will extend to seven days a week for all of July and the first 11 days of August, after which they will taper until the season's end at the end of September.