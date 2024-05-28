Tessa Virtue and Leafs' Morgan Rielly announce baby on the way

Former Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly announced some pretty big news today: they're going to be parents.

The Leafs star and ex-Olympian announced Tuesday that they're expecting their first child together, confirming online speculation.

Virtue shared photos of the couple as part of an Instagram photo spread of the two together on a beach vacation, including a little baby bump in one of the pictures.

Plenty of congratulations poured in the comments, including from Canadian athletes Kia Nurse and Adam van Koeverden, as well as sports media personalities Scott Russell and Christine Simpson.

Having first appeared together as a couple back in 2020, the pair secretly wed in 2023 before announcing the news earlier this year via Hello Magazine.

The couple has been mostly private about their personal lives, sharing only a few nuggets on social media here and there.

Virtue retired from competitive skating shortly after the 2018 Winter Olympics, having won three gold and two silver medals in her Olympic career alongside Scott Moir, as well as seven world championship medals (three golds, three silvers and one bronze).

Since retirement, she appeared as a commentator with Moir on CBC's 2022 Olympics coverage, while doing the odd skating show as well as media and charity appearances across the country.

Rielly, a 30-year-old Vancouver native, has spent his entire NHL career with Toronto since being taken by them in the first round back in 2012, and is the longest-serving player currently on the roster.

In any case, we can imagine it'll only be a few short months before we see the first baby photos of the new child, and only a few more years before they get their first set of skates.