Sports & Play
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
loblaws ontario

Ontario man in cowboy hat casually rides horse to stop at Loblaws

"Only in Muskoka," reads the caption of a video that recently surfaced on X showing a man taking an unusual ride out for his grocery run.

The video, which was posted by Muskoka 411 News, shows a man in a cowboy hat riding his horse through a Loblaws parking lot.

To the untrained eye of a Toronto resident who typically only sees horses on the road if they're being ridden by a police officer, the video reads like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie where all the world's gas has run out and horses are the only mode of transportation.

Strange as it may seem to take your literal mustang out for your grocery run, it's actually completely legal.

In Ontario, anyone can ride a horse on public roads, and, in fact, horseback riders on the road have the right of way over motorists, much like your average pedestrian.

So, ride on, cowboy. Here's hoping that horse feed is more affordable than the human food they're selling at Loblaws these days.

Aimee Sloggett
