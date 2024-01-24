Five World Juniors hockey players told to surrender to Ontario police to face charges

Five players of the 2018 Canadian World Juniors roster have reportedly been called to London, Ontario, police headquarters in order to surrender in connection to potential charges.

London police have reportedly called the five players to "face charges of sexual assault, according to two sources," as per a report from the Globe and Mail's Robyn Doolittle.

The police have yet to publicly comment on the case, telling multiple media outlets that an update will be released "when there is further information to share regarding this investigation."

The five players have yet to be named, with the pending charges stemming back to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman occurring in London in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada fundraising gala celebrating the team's gold medal at the 2018 World Juniors. The initial investigation was closed without charges in 2019.

Five members of the 2018 team have taken leaves from their respective teams this week, citing personal and mental health reasons: Alex Formenton from the Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta, Carter Hart from the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube from the Calgary Flames, and Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils.

Since the allegations first came to light in 2022, Hockey Canada's board of directors has faced heavy criticism over its handling of the incident, including several major sponsors either temporarily or permanently withdrawing their funding of the organization.

It was revealed in May 2022 that Hockey Canada had paid $7.6 million over nine settlements since 1989 in relation to sexual assault cases, as per Sportsnet.

The entire board of directors ultimately resigned in 2022, as did board director Michael Brind'Amour and CEO Scott Smith.