NHL All-Star seems bummed to cancel sunny vacation for Toronto trip

Being asked to participate in an NHL All-Star Game is a major honour for some players. Others, though, would rather use the weekend for some much-needed time with their families.

Seattle Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand seems to fall into the latter camp.

A recent video post from the team shows the moment the Danish forward learned he was selected to play in next month's All-Star Game in Toronto.

Before breaking the news to Bjorkstrand, Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol asks the player what he and his wife have planned "over the break."

"We're going to San Diego," the 28-year-old replies. "Get some sun. We just got an Airbnb so it'll be easy with the kid."

The coach then catches him by surprise, asking him to cancel his plans.

"Can you change those plans and cancel that Airbnb?" Hakstol asks. "You might have to book a flight to Toronto."

"Oh, really?" replies Bjorkstrand, potentially suspecting that he may have been traded to the Maple Leafs.

But even when the nature of the trip is revealed, Bjorkstrand does not look too thrilled.

"Oh, wow. Okay… I didn't expect that at all."

While he ends up thanking his coach before the video concludes, many hockey fans have interpreted the player's reaction as half-hearted.

After the video went viral, Bjorkstrand cleared the air with an Instagram post of his own on Friday.

"I don't always have the best reactions (ask my wife), but I couldn't be more honored to be selected!!!" he wrote in the caption of a photo of his cancelled Airbnb reservation.

A grand total of 48 players will participate in NHL All-Star Weekend, which takes place from February 1 to 3.