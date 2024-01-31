Former Toronto Raptors big man Marc Gasol announces retirement

One of the most memorable players in Toronto Raptors history is officially calling it a career.

Marc Gasol, a key member of the 2019 NBA championship run, is saying goodbye to pro basketball two days after his 39th birthday.

Gasol initially teased an announcement yesterday on X, before officially announcing the news on a panel while in Spain.

Gasol was acquired by from the Memphis Grizzlies — the only other NBA franchise he'd played for at that point — in February 2019 in exchange for C.J. Miles, Jonas Valančiūnas, Delon Wright and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

The Grizzlies had previously made plans to retire Gasol's No. 33 jersey, with him making three All-Star teams while in Memphis and also winning the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Gasol had spent the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons as sort of an everyman for Basquet Girona, being a part-owner, team president, and player for the Spanish pro side. Girona won promotion to the Spanish top league in Gasol's first season, as he won league MVP.

He had yet to suit up this season.

While the Kawhi Leonard trade was the biggest move the Raptors have made in franchise history, making the move for Gasol has been widely regarded as the final piece of the puzzle for the 2018-19 team. He suited up for all 24 playoff games for Toronto in 2019, where he averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and three assists.

Gasol averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 70 games for the Raptors across his two seasons with the team before departing for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency in the summer of 2020.

The 2020-21 season with the Lakers ended up being Gasol's final one in the NBA before his return to Spain.