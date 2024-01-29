Toronto strip club is offering free lap dances but only for NHL All-Stars

One local business is using a bit of creative viral marketing to take advantage of NHL All-Star weekend coming up in Toronto.

Filmores Gentlemen's Club, located at the intersection of Dundas and George streets, is offering up free lap dances for all 2024 NHL All-Stars, as indicated by its marquee sign spotted this weekend.

An interesting promotion from Fillmores in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/yjf2xIuv0T — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) January 29, 2024

"The sign ideas and our marketing are a collaborative effort among the management and staff, often in consultation with our patrons/prospective patrons to determine what might resonate with them," Filmores wrote in an email statement.

"We have run similar promotions in the past with other notable events in Toronto. For example, Pan Am Game medal winners, G20 Leaders."

Scotiabank Arena will be the main host site for this year's All-Star weekend, and is located approximately a 10-minute drive, 20-minute subway ride or 30-minute walk from Filmores.

With 44 players selected for the All-Star Game, things could get a bit tight in there should the entire roster pull up.

"We certainly hope [players will come]," Filmores added. "Without giving away too many details, we have had positive response from attendees of past events to which we have extended a similar offer. Suffice it to say, discretion is a virtue, and the Pan Am medals were very impressive."

It is the first NHL All-Star Game to be hosted in Toronto since 2000, with festivities getting underway this Thursday starting with the NHL All-Star player draft and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday night, before the game itself is held Saturday afternoon. With the NHL regular season not resuming until Monday — and most teams not in action until Tuesday — it's highly possible some of the stars would have some downtime to take part in the promotion, should they be inclined.

For those unable to nab a ticket to attend the weekend, all the action will be shown on Sportsnet.