This hill near Toronto known for epic late-night tubing is finally open for the season

A snow tubing hill located just an hour outside of Toronto has finally opened for the season after warm weather wildly delayed their opening date.

People flock to Chicopee Tube Park in Kitchener from all over Ontario every year to take part in some wholesome winter fun — and according to a recent post on the park's Instagram, this winter will be no different.

After an unseasonably warm and wet start to winter, it was up in the air as to whether many of the province's winter attractions — like skating the Rideau Canal or skiing at Earl Bales Park — would open at all.

While many winter attractions remain closed for the season (including the aforementioned two), Chicopee has beaten the odds with the help of snowmaking machines and cold temperatures forecasted.

As of Jan. 11, the tubing hill at Chicopee is officially open until further notice, including their famous late-night tubing Thursday through Saturday.

The hill is open from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays; it's closed Monday to Wednesday.

A 90-minute tubing pass will set you back $30, and you can also rent a helmet for an additional $12. Passes can be purchased online.