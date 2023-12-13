Several Toronto Blue Jays attended Alek Manoah's wedding this weekend

While things may be tense between Toronto Blue Jays management and Alek Manoah, the 25-year-old seems to still be very close with his teammates.

Manoah tied the knot this past weekend with his longtime girlfriend, Marielena. The two wed in Puerto Rico, and it turns out plenty of Blue Jays teammates joined the happy couple in their celebration.

Gaus, Pop, Mayza, Jano, and Romano pulled up to Alek’s wedding.



Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/EtEsYkgNUI — VOT6 (@ViewsOnThe6) December 12, 2023

Kevin Gausman, Zach Pop, Tim Mayza, Danny Jansen, and Jordan Romano all showed up and posed with Manoah in the picture above. While absent from the group photo, Santiago Espinal was also in attendance.

Both Manoah and Marielena posted several photos from what appeared to be a fantastic day. It seems that it more than lived up to everything both were hoping for when they became engaged last New Year's Day.

While likely drowning out all speculation, given their wedding, Manoah has been involved in plenty of trade speculation as of late. While moving him would have been unthinkable a year ago, his struggles in 2023 have resulted in teams around the league calling to see if he may be available.

Though there have been no confirmed reports, it is believed that there is tension between him and the organization after he chose not to report to Triple-A Buffalo after he was assigned for a second time in mid-August.

As ugly as Manoah's 2023 season was, there is room for optimism that he can get his game back. Just a season prior, his 2.24 ERA ranked third in the AL, which helped him finish third in the Cy Young race.

The ideal situation out of this would be for him and Blue Jays management to work out their differences in hopes that he can return to being an elite pitcher in 2024.