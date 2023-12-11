Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
alek manoah wedding

Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah just got married in Puerto Rico

Adam Laskaris
Posted 2 hours ago
It was a weekend that Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah will never forget as he got married in Puerto Rico.

The 25-year-old Florida native tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Marielena Somoza on Saturday as the couple celebrated a destination wedding with friends and family.

The wedding took place just under a year after Manoah proposed to Somozo while celebrating New Year's Day 2023. The couple captured the moment Somozo said yes and shared it on social media at the time.

It looked like quite the party as Manoah donned a captain's outfit after the wedding and got his hands on what appears to be a fog machine gun, something that is sure to make a few Christmas lists among Blue Jays fans.

Manoah isn't the only Blue Jays player currently in Puerto Rico this weekend, as pitcher Jose Berrios and slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are in the country to play in a charity game supporting youth.

After finishing the 2022 season as a Cy Young finalist, it has been a difficult year for Manoah. He started in 19 games with the Jays last season, coming away with a 3-9 record and spending parts of the season playing in the minor leagues.

Recent reports surrounding Manoah have indicated that there is some trade interest from other MLB clubs, but the Jays have reportedly poured cold water on that interest.

Though Manoah currently is not under contract for next season, he does remain under club control for the Jays until 2028.

marielenamanoah/Instagram
