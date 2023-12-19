This beloved Toronto store is being forced to move neighbourhoods after 32 years

Pro League Sports in the Beaches is closing up shop after 32 years — or seasons, if you prefer — and moving to a new location in Regent Park.

The store, which for the next few weeks is still at 1957 Queen St. E., offers all sorts of jerseys, clothing, and even trading cards.

Owner Tex Thomas tells blogTO that the only reason they're moving neighbourhoods is because there weren't any other spaces available in the Beaches.

"We thought we had an understanding with rent from another landlord," he says. "And that fell through."

Thankfully, the Daniels Group offered Thomas the new location to rent in Regent Park. The goal is to reopen by Jan. 2.

The new space will also be bigger than the current store — about 1,600 square feet compared to the original's 650 square feet. The idea is to make more items available for customers (right now, the store is only able to make room for the sports merch that's in season.)

"I opened the shop in '91 and I grew up literally two minutes from where I'll be taking my business. For me, it's full circle," Thomas tells me.

"When I got the spot, I wept a little bit because it meant so much to me."

He says there's been an outpouring of support from the community, including those who are sad to see him go and those who will be following him to the new spot.

"You will remain a legend in this neighborhood!" says one commenter on Instagram. "We will miss your big smile & even bigger heart."

Anyone looking to drop by before it moves will have to do that by Dec. 26. There are some farewell discounts waiting for anyone that does — 50 per cent off select soccer jerseys or a selection of $10 hats, along with some online discounts.

"I'm only moving my business because I didn't have any other space in the neighborhood to keep the door open for me," he says. "We jumped at it, because we think it's gonna be great."