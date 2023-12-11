Toronto Blue Jays fans are blaming Drake for missing out on Shohei Ohtani

Toronto Blue Jays fans are none too pleased with Drake right now.

The Canadian rapper, like many others throughout the country on Thursday afternoon, jumped in on the excitement surrounding the potential signing of Shohei Ohtani. Drake did so by posting a picture of himself to his story wearing Ohtani's 2023 All-Star Game jersey.

pic.twitter.com/skSliVftk0 — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) December 9, 2023

The Blue Jays fanbase was then forced to hold their collective breaths, as many believed this could be the newest saga of what is known as the Drake curse.

Drake curse continues pic.twitter.com/wHYig1tgdh — step daddy (@PinponTAB) December 9, 2023

The 37-year-old has often hyped up teams ahead of big games only to see them lose shortly afterward, which has given him the reputation of being bad luck among sports fans.

the drake curse reaches another level pic.twitter.com/8X6IX1K9mh — trey (@TreyfromNY) December 9, 2023

That is exactly what ended up happening here, as Ohanti announced this weekend that he has signed with the LA Dodgers on what is said to be a 10-year, $700 million contract.

The Drake curse was the final nail in the coffin, if we’re being real — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 9, 2023

Drake has yet to post anything to social media since the Ohtani signing. While the so called Drake curse is likely quite funny to him, sports fans all around the world will be begging for him to keep quiet when it comes to their respective teams moving forward.