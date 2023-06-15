A popular Toronto swimming pool will be closed for the entire summer

Residents of The Beaches area of Toronto will have to go another summer without their neighbourhood swimming pool.

For the second summer in a row, the Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools at 1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E. will fall silent as the City-run public swimming spot undergoes continued repair work.

The City announced on Thursday that the Summerville Pools would remain closed for the entire 2023 summer season following a surprise closure announcement almost exactly one year earlier.

In that announcement, the City revealed that "While preparing for the 2022 summer season, staff unexpectedly discovered significant damage to liners in the 25-meter training pool and 50-metre Olympic pool, caused by inclement winter weather."

Crews have continued this repair work since weather permitted earlier in the spring, completing the smaller pool repairs.

However, the City is admitting it can no longer hit its target of having the larger 50-metre pool back in service for this coming summer, stating that "the complexity of and need to expand the scope of repairs to fully address the aging infrastructure has lengthened the required construction window."

Locals may be frustrated to learn that one of the two pools is now fully refurbished but will sit unused for another year as work continues on the adjacent pool.

This was a choice made by the City in consultation with Toronto Public Health, stating that a partial opening of the pool complex was not feasible amid continued construction work.

After two summers without their local pool, area residents can look forward to a fully-refurbished facility for summer 2024, with more than $3.5 million poured into the complex that is expected to extend the Summerville Pools' lifespan by another 20 years, including new pool liners and a replacement of the pool deck.

Toronto's outdoor pool season begins with the first early openings planned for Saturday, June 17.

Of the 59 outdoor pools operated by the City of Toronto, one (the Summerville complex) will be closed for the season, while another pair (Leaside Park Outdoor Pool and Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool) will open late in July.