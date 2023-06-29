People are in love with Toronto Blue Jay Kevin Gausman's perfect family

The Toronto Blue Jays' big victory over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday is taking a backseat to a ceremonial first pitch that has fans across the nation obsessed with the perfect baseball family.

Wednesday marked Kevin Gausman Replica Splitter Jersey night at the Rogers Centre, where the first 15,000 fans entering the stadium got to take home the unique chimera-like jersey.

To mark the occasion, Gausman's young daughter, Sadie, threw out the first pitch, a pitch that has been replayed hundreds of thousands of times by adoring Jays fans.

The cutest first pitch EVER 💙



Sadie Gausman did the honours on her dad’s giveaway night! pic.twitter.com/1KcxvfUiJx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 28, 2023

Urged on by Jays' mascot Ace, the young Sadie — rocking a Blue Jays dress — threw out a pretty convincing first pitch before tens of thousands of fans, before running back to her star pitcher dad with an ear-to-ear grin.

Cutest pitcher ever — DiSonier/dwyer (@sonier_dianne) June 29, 2023

Gausman, his wife Taylor, and two daughters then posed for cameras and cheering fans, and people are just in love with this picture-perfect family.

obsessed with them — Katie | Belt 13 (@belt_is_daddy) June 28, 2023

Several fans have commented on the impressively strong pitch from the youngster, which might just run in the family.

She got the Gaus genes — Victor Rodrigues (@v_rod91) June 29, 2023

Even Kevin Gausman himself has commented on the video, joking, "Maybe she's born with it? Maybe it's Daddy's grip?," in a nod to the classic Maybelline jingle.

Nice break on that splitter kiddo. — Calypso Ipso (@Calypsoipso) June 29, 2023

Other commenters are laser-focused on the Blue Jays hoodie that Taylor Gausman was rocking for the first pitch.

Was thinking the same. Any idea what’s on the back? — carolstarr (@carolstarr017) June 28, 2023

The Blue Jays look to take the rubber match in a three-game series versus the Giants at the Rogers Centre on Thursday evening at 7:07 p.m.