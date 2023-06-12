Ontario grocery store employee calls in late to work after big lottery win

A grocery store clerk had to take a breath when she became a lottery winner before her work shift.



Timmins, Ontario, resident Laura Parker won $150,000 playing The Bigger Spin Instant game last week.



The wife and mother says she plays the lottery a few times a week, usually opting for Instant tickets, Lotto Max, and Lotto 6/49.



Little did she know that the scratch card she bought at Tiffany's Take-Out and Delivery on Wende Avenue in Timmins would gift her a hefty prize.



The 55-year-old was playing her ticket at the corner store one morning when she discovered her big win.



"I scratched it slowly to reveal the prize amount," Parker shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. "When I told the others in the store about the win, they were flabbergasted!"



Parker, who works at a supermarket, told her boss she might be late to work that day.



"I could hardly talk!" she said. Parker then called her husband to tell him about her win. "He was overjoyed! I told the rest of our family, friends, and coworkers. Word travelled fast!"



Parker's plan with the $150,000 prize?



She wants to manage her finances, go on a family vacation, and share her winnings with loved ones.



"I'm still in shock. This couldn't have happened at a better time," she said.



If you want to try your hand at a successful scratch, The Bigger Spin Instant game is $10 and combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen.



It could also potentially include an in-person spin on The Bigger Spin Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.



