10 beautiful trails near Toronto for hiking this winter

Hiking trails near Toronto can make for the perfect winter day. Gleaming trees, frozen waterfalls, and snow-covered cliffs and boardwalks never fail to amaze, and we're lucky enough to have lots near the city.

Here are some of the most beautiful trails for winter hiking near Toronto.

Located in Milton, Crawford Lake has over 19 km of trails that weave through pine trees, across ridges, and by a lake. The Hide and Seek Trail has wooden sculptures along it depicting local at-risk wildlife, and they also offer guided moonlit snowshoe hikes that end with a hot chocolate by the fire.

The Vista Trail in Rouge Park is a short loop of only 1.5 km in Scarborough, perfect for the city-dweller looking for a nearby escape into nature. This trail overlooks the Scarborough Bluffs, Little Rouge Creek, and Rouge River Valley.

With waterfalls, historic dams, mills, and breathtaking vistas, the Spencer Adventure Trail in Hamilton is seriously enchanting. Webster Falls and Tew Falls are must-sees later in the season once they're frozen over.

Sherwood Park sprawls over 40 km in north Toronto with a winding boardwalk through a 150-year-old forest. The elevated boardwalk helps protect the flora and fauna of the park, while also providing great views.

Striking cliffs and serene lakes peek from between the trees on the Cliff-Top Side Trail in Orangeville. There is also a viewing platform to pause at and take in the beauty of the towering snow-covered rock formations.

Following the Humber River in Etobicoke, the Scarlett Mills Park Trail is especially pretty in the winter. There are small waterfalls and views of the river to take in, which you can also do on snowshoes.

The Monarch Trail in Dundas Conservation Area will bring you up and down rolling hills through dense Carolinian forests. From the top of Groundhog Hill, you'll be treated to a rewarding birds-eye view of the entire Dundas Valley.

York Regional Forest in Richmond Hill is only a 45 minute drive from Toronto, and has over 120 km of trails to explore. You can explore them via mountain bike, snowshoes, or cross-country skiis if you wish. York Regional Forest also has an off-leash trail to bring your pup on.

The Vista Adventure Trail is a forested path which leads you through ancient cedar trees to the edge of the escarpment. You'll be able to see the Lowville Valley below from multiple lookout points on the limestone cliffs.

Kortright Centre in Woodbridge becomes a forested winter wonderland, spanning over 800 acres with forests, meadows, streams, and marshland. They also have winter bird feeding and you can learn how to make maple syrup.