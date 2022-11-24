Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has passed away at 71

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has passed away at age 71.



Salming announced he was battling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in August.

He was the first player from Sweden to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996.

"The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the loss of Börje Salming. Börje was a pioneer of the game and an icon with an unbreakable spirit and unquestioned toughness. He helped open the door for Europeans in the NHL and defined himself through his play on the ice and through his contributions to the community," Brendan Shanahan, Maple Leafs president and alternate governor, said in a statement.

"Börje joined the Maple Leafs 50 years ago and will forever be a part of our hockey family. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Pia, his children Theresa, Anders, Rasmus, Bianca, Lisa and Sara and brother Stieg."

Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022

Salming had 150 goals and 787 points over 1,148 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. He was a First Team All-Star and five-time Second Team All-Star in the NHL.

He is third all-time in games played in Leafs history with 1,099 career skates for Toronto.