Player's hilarious dive during Toronto FC game has people around the world talking

Wednesday evening's match between the Toronto FC and L.A. Galaxy at BMO Field was a nail-biter right down to the last second. And though the game ended in a draw with neither side coming out victorious, one L.A. player's bumbling attempt at feigning injury has the world laughing at the visiting team.

After falling behind 1-0, Toronto rallied in the second half to overtake L.A. 2-1, though a dramatic late-game equalizer saw the game conclude in a draw.

But nobody is talking about that final score the next day. Instead, the main topic of conversation is a hilariously unconvincing dive by Mexican striker, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez.

Soccer players — or football for anyone racing to the comments section — kind of have a reputation for embellishing even the slightest contact and making it look like a career-ending injury.

Playing up a slight collision to better your team's chances is almost an unspoken rule in the sport, but acting isn't always in players' strong suit. In this particular case of amateur theatre, Hernandez didn’t even look like he was trying to fool referees with his spectacularly terrible dive.

Pushed to the floor? Chicharito threw himself to the ground like a spoiled child who got told no for the first time. It was a pathetic dive from him — 2005 Mercedes Benz c230 Kompressor Coupe (@c230_kompressor) September 1, 2022

Fans at BMO Field were heard booing the laughable display — some are calling it the worst dive ever — and the reaction on Twitter is much of the same, with commenters trolling the 34-year-old footballer with lines like "I hope Chicharito can recover from this," "he could've been killed," and the obligatory "thoughts and prayers."

In the end, all Chicharito succeeded in was wasting time on the clock and earning ridicule before a Toronto crowd and social media.