Toronto man sinks incredible half-court shot to win free flights for an entire year

A Toronto man just earned free flights for a year after he hit a nearly impossible half-court shot at a basketball game.

The challenge, called "Shot From The Dot," was held by Edmonton-based Flair Airlines at the Niagara River Lions versus Fraser Valley Bandits game Monday night.

The low fare airline hosts the event at every Canadian Elite Basketball League game, and Tyson Taylor is the second fan in history to successfully make the shot.

Participants of "Shot From The Dot" attempt two shots from the Flair logo near centre court, with the first shot being made from inside the half-court line and the second from outside.

We have our SECOND #ShotFromTheDot winner, Tyson Taylor (@YoungWaveyWP), from tonight's @RiverLions vs. @FVBandits @CEBLeague game! For hitting the second #ShotFromTheDot, Tyson wins 🆓 Flair flights for a year!! And who better to celebrate it with than @dillonbrooks24?! 🥳🤯 pic.twitter.com/rVukyM6FxF — flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) July 26, 2022

Unfortunately, Taylor missed the first shot and the opportunity to win a round trip ticket to Ottawa for the CEBL Championship weekend.

However, Taylor came through with a clutch second basket and managed to win free flights for a whole year as the crowd erupted in a roar.

Taylor was joined in celebration with Mississauga-native and Memphis Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks.

"I knew I was going to hit the second shot 100 per cent," Taylor said in an interview shortly after the dramatic shot.

And it seems like Taylor has already decided on his first destination with his year of free flights from Flair.

"We going to Miami for sure! Gotta celebrate on South Beach," he said with a smile.