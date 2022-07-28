There's a new Toronto club for adventurous Jeep enthusiasts but it's ladies only

Car meetups and groups are usually a boy's club, but this new group in Toronto is trying to shake that up.

Introducing the GTA Jeep Girls, a collective of women Jeep-owners who meet up, drive their cars through trails and processions and support one another.

Mainly conversing through their members-only Facebook group of about 1,000 strong, GTA Jeep Girls pride themselves on being a drama-free and judgement-free environment with their motto: "mean girl sh*t will not be tolerated."

Meet-ups are organized through the Facebook group, which has a vigorous vetting system to make sure no trolls infiltrate.

"This [group] includes those who identify as women, and their Facebook profile must show ‘her’ in the description. All profiles are screened to ensure no spam, out of country accounts or potential risks would be imposed on our group," said founder, Nikki McDaniel.

"Our Facebook group remains a safe space for the ladies to express themselves and ask questions with no judgments from others," she also said.

Most of the ladies hail from the GTA and often meet in person at one of the group's events, like a 20+ procession of Jeeps cruising down the 401 or at the upcoming Jeep Beach Event in Port Colborne.

But it's not just car-talk the group focuses on, supports are available for every aspect of the ladies' lives, including their families, businesses and even personal struggles.

McDaniel and members host maintenance events showing how to take proper care of a Jeep and even demonstrate an oil change. "Knowledge is power," she said.

The group encourages any women Jeep owners around the GTA to reach out and join.

"We know that the world of cars is aimed at boys. It's time to change the perception that women know nothing about cars," said McDaniel.