Toronto could soon officially ban racist sports team names and logos

Toronto looks like it's finally going to ban the use of racist sports team names that have been all-too prevalent over the last century.

The movement follows the lead of pro sports franchises such as the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Guardians who have recently changed their name away from offensive Indigenous stereotypes that were widely seen as derogatory.

While there are sure to be some vocal protestors for this movement, unironically calling others snowflakes despite the fact they're throwing a temper tantrum over moving away from nicknames that enforce harmful stereotypes, the change is one that most people have been calling for many years.

Under the proposal made this week by the Parks, Forestry and Recreation department, names, logos, and mascots that are being appropriated by non-Indigenous teams will all be banned across all professional and amateur sports teams in the city of Toronto.

In recent years, a number of young athletes have already begun refusing to play for or against teams with names or logos such as the ones being banned.

As Canadians continue to be educated of the country's tumultuous past and the treatment of First Nations, many young athletes don't feel comfortable contributing to the problem further.

With hundreds of dead bodies being found at Residential Schools across Canada over the past year, there's been an added push to make a significant change in how this country treats Indigenous residents.

A number of Toronto teams have already announced they'll be making the change, even before the ban becomes official.

The High Park Braves and the Willowdale Blackhawks have agreed to become the Toronto High Park Little League and the Willowdale Hawks.

When someone asks "what's in a name?" the last we can hope for is that the answer isn't one filled with stereotypes and hate speech.