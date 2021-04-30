Roberto Alomar fired by Toronto Blue Jays following sexual misconduct investigation

The Toronto Blue Jays and Major League Baseball have announced the firing of Roberto Alomar following an investigation into a 2014 sexual misconduct allegation. The Hall of Fame second baseman had been working as an advisor to both the team and MLB's commisioner.

TSN has reported that a complaint against Alomar was filed with the Blue Jays several months ago, alleging innapropriate workplace behaviour. The report states that the individual in question's lawyers are preparing for a lawsuit against Alomar, the Blue Jays and MLB.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB's policies," said MLB commisioner Rob Manfred via statement.

"We are grateful for the courage of the individual who came forward."

In a statement, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their support of MLB's decision to terminate Alomar's contract.

Showing how serious they're taking this, the team also announced they will be removing Alomar's name from the Level of Excellence and are taking down his banner that hangs at the Rogers Centre.

The Hall of Fame released a statement themselves saying that while they are shocked and saddened to hear of the news, they won't be removing Alomar from the Hall.

This isn't the first time controversy has found Alomar who has previously been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife.

Alomar released a statement of his own via social media saying he is disappointed and surprised with today's news, and will not be making any further comments at this time.

After trading away Roberto Osuna following domestic violence accusations nearly three years ago, the Toronto Blue Jays have already set a standard for showing a no tolerance approach to misconduct from members of the organization.