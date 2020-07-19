There's a breathtaking hidden lake in a deserted mine near Toronto

If you’re in search of a day trip from this summer, you should seriously consider checking out Marmora Mine. Stunning turquoise water, hiking trails, and rich historical value make it a must-visit.

Located only two hours from Toronto along Highway 7 in Hastings County, this historical site was once a fully functioning iron-steel mine but has been slowing filling with water since it was deserted in the 1970s.

Initially, giant pumps were installed in the mine to keep water from accumulating but were eventually turned off. Over time, enough rainwater was collected to officially classify the abandoned pit as a lake.

You can immerse yourself in all of its rich histories with the informative signs placed throughout the location.

The water is said to contain a wealth of minerals like iron, garnet, and pyrite and the man-made lake stretches over 75 acres, with water as deep as 550 feet.

The several hundred feet of bright blue water bordered in by gigantic rock walls also create an unbeatable view. The incredible turquoise hue of the water might even help to satisfy your tropical cravings this summer.

If you get tired of taking in the spectacular sight, there’s also plenty of scenic hiking paths and ATV trails in the area. Just keep in mind that swimming isn’t allowed.

What's even better is you can visit this vast attraction free-of-charge.