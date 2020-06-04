Vince Carter's NBA career is officially over and fans want a proper send off

Legendary Toronto Raptors superstar Vince Carter has offically retired from the NBA after an incredible and record-breaking 22 seasons.

Carter finshed his career with the Atlanta Hawks today after the NBA announced a new best of 22 team format for the restart of the season after it was halted due to the pandemic.

This meant that the team would not be partipating for the rest of the season, and signaled the end of Carter's long NBA run that began in Toronto in 1998 and spanned seven seasons.

With the NBA returning with a 22 team format and the Atlanta Hawks not being in contention. Vince Carter has officially played in his final game. VC is a future Hall of Famer and will always be an NBA Legend. #thankyouVC #VinceCarter #Vinsanity #NBA #NBATwitter #legend #HOF pic.twitter.com/FNmEzQJZdW — Casual Sports Report (@CasualSportsRep) June 4, 2020

Tributes from fans and teammates have been pouring in for the eight-time All Star that helped put the budding Toronto Raptors on the map after leading them to their first playoff apperance in 2000 and again in 2001.

Never wanted this day to come OG... 22 years playing at high level at the highest level is mind blowing... but you did it fam , All the Memories & Locker room talks will be with me forever !! THANK YOU @mrvincecarter15 🤝 #Vinsanity 🗣💯 pic.twitter.com/CzCpZoa227 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 3, 2020

He was one of Toronto's first superstar athletes and spawned Vinsanity around the world before going on to carve out a place for himself as one of the best dunkers in the game.

So that’s it for Vince Carter. The best dunker in NBA history. The game will miss VC! 🙏🏽 — Coda YungStud Bonell (@Codaskateboards) June 4, 2020

Carter played for the Raps until 2004 when he was traded to the New Jersey Nets, now known as the Brooklyn Nets.

Vince Carter was my favorite NBA player. Crazy he’s been in the league over 20 years. With the Hawks season officially over, wishing VC nothing but the best. Been a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/co0cH8rrW4 — Robert Giermann (@TheReal_RGI) June 4, 2020

He played his last game with the NBA on March 11, the same day the season was postponed.

With approval of the 22-team format to restart the NBA season, Vince Carter has officially played his final game.



Salute 👏 pic.twitter.com/pXDmp2hfpg — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2020

Fans are insisting that something be done to honour his legacy.

Vince Carter should be allowed to sign with a playoff team so he can either a get a ring or get the send off he deserves — Tyler Petersen (@tylerppetersen9) June 4, 2020

Many have proposing a number of ideas for how to give Carter a proper send-off, like rejoining the Raps for the postseason or a team that's going to be playing. Just something — anything — to mark his contributions to the game and give him a good last year.

Doubtful and probably impossible but I’d love for Vince Carter to sign a vet minimum with the Raptors for the playoffs. — Andrew Hundley (@AndrewHundley31) June 4, 2020

It's also been suggested he should be allowed to partipate in next year's season.

Vince Carter deserves to start at small forward for one of the all-star teams at the 2021 NBA All-Star game. — Justin Sweeney (@Sween859) June 4, 2020

Some just aren't ready to see him retire just yet.

I think somehow, someway the NBA should allow Vince Carter to participate in the reopening of the season so he can have a proper retirement goodbye — Mel (@_J_mella) June 4, 2020

While others are sad to see him go.

I’m emotional about Vince Carter — black lives matter. (@lilblingboy31) June 4, 2020

He ends his career with the unqiue distinction of having played in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s) meaning that his absence will no doubt be felt.

I’m a 30 year old man. Vince Carter has been in the NBA over 70% of my life. Going to miss him. #HalfManHalfAmazing — BallTellsHalfTruths (@EssentialShow) June 4, 2020

Long before The Last Dance, he had a documentray made about him called The Carter Effect that explored the huge impact he's had on Canadian basketball and pop culture in general.

Thank you Vince Carter. We will never forget what you have done for the game #Legendary — Alchemist (@GrowingSimba11) June 4, 2020

There's no doubt that Vince Carter's legacy will live on with the Raps, NBA and the game of basketball for years to come.