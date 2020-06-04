Vince Carter's NBA career is officially over and fans want a proper send off

Sports & Play
Legendary Toronto Raptors superstar Vince Carter has offically retired from the NBA after an incredible and record-breaking 22 seasons.

Carter finshed his career with the Atlanta Hawks today after the NBA announced a new best of 22 team format for the restart of the season after it was halted due to the pandemic.

This meant that the team would not be partipating for the rest of the season, and signaled the end of Carter's long NBA run that began in Toronto in 1998 and spanned seven seasons.

Tributes from fans and teammates have been pouring in for the eight-time All Star that helped put the budding Toronto Raptors on the map after leading them to their first playoff apperance in 2000 and again in 2001.

He was one of Toronto's first superstar athletes and spawned Vinsanity around the world before going on to carve out a place for himself as one of the best dunkers in the game.

Carter played for the Raps until 2004 when he was traded to the New Jersey Nets, now known as the Brooklyn Nets.

He played his last game with the NBA on March 11, the same day the season was postponed.

Fans are insisting that something be done to honour his legacy.

Many have proposing a number of ideas for how to give Carter a proper send-off, like rejoining the Raps for the postseason or a team that's going to be playing. Just something — anything — to mark his contributions to the game and give him a good last year.

It's also been suggested he should be allowed to partipate in next year's season.

Some just aren't ready to see him retire just yet.

While others are sad to see him go.

He ends his career with the unqiue distinction of having played in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s) meaning that his absence will no doubt be felt.

Long before The Last Dance, he had a documentray made about him called The Carter Effect that explored the huge impact he's had on Canadian basketball and pop culture in general.

There's no doubt that Vince Carter's legacy will live on with the Raps, NBA and the game of basketball for years to come.

