Toronto police fine 3 people caught on video skateboarding down the Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police have fined three individuals following a video that surfaced of them skateboarding down the Gardiner Expressway earlier this week.

The video, which was posted to both TikTok and Instagram, shows three people skateboarding down a portion of the expressway that's usually packed with cars. While traffic was certainly lighter than usual at the time of the incident, several cars are visible off in the distance.

Toronto Police Services posted on Twitter Wednesday that investigators believe the incident happened on May 1 around 8 p.m. on the eastbound Gardiner Expressway York/Bay/Yonge off-ramp to Lower Simcoe Street in Toronto.

Update to investigation of skateboarding on a section of the Gardiner Expressway. Highways and Expressways are only for motor vehicles, skateboarding, cycling or walking is prohibited

"On May 6th, three (3) adult males have been have been identified and ticketed for 'Skateboarding on a Prohibited Highway — contrary to Toronto By-Law 950-300E(2) and fined $110.00," they wrote.

Police say this kind of dangerous behaviour has been on the rise throughout the pandemic, and they've been reporting historic levels of stunt driving and other dangerous practices as the city's roads and highways remain primarily empty.

"This behaviour is dangerous, pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders are prohibited from being on highways or expressways," police wrote on Twitter.

"We are seeing more and more of these grand standing and publicity seeking stunts. The Toronto Police do NOT condone this behaviour and will investigate those who choose to act in this way."