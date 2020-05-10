Sports & Play
cf snowbirds route

The CF Snowbirds did a flyover of Toronto to salute those fighting the pandemic

The CF Snowbirds did their flyover of Toronto today, saluting our frontline workers at 10:30 a.m., after postponing the display because of yesterday's bad weather.

Their current cross-country tour Operation Inspiration started a week ago in Nova Scotia and was intended to thank workers and give people social distancing something to watch collectively from afar.

Skies are still overcast, but fortunately after a 24-hour holdover in Trenton, the Snowbirds were able to safely fly over Toronto on May 10.

Some out there are viewing this as an inadvertent Mother's Day present.

The Snowbirds departed from Trenton at 9:30 a.m. to fly over Toronto at 10:30 a.m. From there, they'll be heading to London for 1:45 p.m., and Barrie for 5:15 p.m.

The sight of the tight formations and jet streams created by the pilots seems to have done its part for most in boosting morale.

Many are posting photos online of the flyover with messages of thanks, not only for the Snowbirds but for healthcare and frontline workers as well.

Even those who didn't necessarily see the point of the gesture had to admit it lifted spirits.

Hopefully workers are inspired to keep going by the messages of support from folks across the province, because we still need them and care about them at this crucial point in history.

Jeff Davidson

