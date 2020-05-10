The CF Snowbirds did a flyover of Toronto to salute those fighting the pandemic

The CF Snowbirds did their flyover of Toronto today, saluting our frontline workers at 10:30 a.m., after postponing the display because of yesterday's bad weather.

Their current cross-country tour Operation Inspiration started a week ago in Nova Scotia and was intended to thank workers and give people social distancing something to watch collectively from afar.

Skies are still overcast, but fortunately after a 24-hour holdover in Trenton, the Snowbirds were able to safely fly over Toronto on May 10.

@CFSnowbirds Wonderful Mother’s Day present. Thank you Snowbirds from Toronto. Beautiful sight. Thank you for this cross country initiative. Much appreciated — Winsome Winnie 🇨🇦✈️✈️ (@CarryOnTravelng) May 10, 2020

Some out there are viewing this as an inadvertent Mother's Day present.

...our Snowbirds downtown Toronto saluting our essential workers helping keep our country together during the pandemic! Their flyby mission is called “Inspiration”! Just another feel good moment in being Canadian. pic.twitter.com/bfXLxQ7Zfq — Kregg Fordyce (@kreggfordyce) May 10, 2020

The Snowbirds departed from Trenton at 9:30 a.m. to fly over Toronto at 10:30 a.m. From there, they'll be heading to London for 1:45 p.m., and Barrie for 5:15 p.m.

The sight of the tight formations and jet streams created by the pilots seems to have done its part for most in boosting morale.

Many are posting photos online of the flyover with messages of thanks, not only for the Snowbirds but for healthcare and frontline workers as well.

I didn’t really see the point of the flyover tour originally. How does that help anything? But to be fair, that was really neat to watch and the neighborhood loved it. #opinspiration #cfsnowbirds #rcaf #toronto pic.twitter.com/YuIyfyCEqz — Andrea (@andreakw) May 10, 2020

Even those who didn't necessarily see the point of the gesture had to admit it lifted spirits.

Look, up in the sky! The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over Toronto as part of their flyby of eastern and southern Ontario this morning. pic.twitter.com/WDisGxadBN — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) May 10, 2020

Hopefully workers are inspired to keep going by the messages of support from folks across the province, because we still need them and care about them at this crucial point in history.