10 places to go outside in Toronto while practicing social distancing

But protective measures against COVID-19 doesn't mean cooping yourself in the house forever. As the CDC says, the most important thing is to distance yourself from other humans, meaning it's possible to lose yourself in nature without catching or contaminating your fellow citizens—unless you're sick already, in which case stay home.

Here are some places to go outside in Toronto while practicing social distancing.

This former quarry off the Don Valley has suspended all its programming, including their Farmers' Market. That being said, they're still running their shuttle bus service from Broadview station, so you can wander the trails and circle the ponds without encountering too many folks.

Head to the West Don Lands to take a walk through this 18-acre park. Visit the marsh, or take a stroll through their urban prairies. Just make sure to avoid the playground area because having kids congregate there is definitely not a good idea right now.

Spanning a whopping 400 acres, Toronto's largest park is a no brainer when it comes to escaping from people and into nature. You can get lost in the deep ravines, breathe in that sweet, sweet oxygen from 150-year-old trees, and run in the opposite direction if you see another person coming your way.

What better way to rid yourself of anxiety than spending some time in a beautifully landscaped green space inspired by Bach's Suite No. 1 in G Major. Soothe yourself in the grove of conifer trees, or laze on the granite steps of the public amphitheatre with a view of the lake.

The towering escarpment of the Bluffs will help put your problems in perspective. There are multiple areas to explore at this Scarborough getaway, including secret paths, fire pits, little peninsulas, and serene ponds that offer plenty of privacy.

One of the most scenic and breathtaking parks in the city, Guild Park includes features like two extensive nature trails and over 70 sculptures to admire. In general, the park tends to feel pretty abandoned, even on a weekend, so its hiking trails might be ideal for your social distancing needs.

From the Spiral Mound to the fountain statue, benches, and photogenic bridges passing over Wilket Creek, everything about this park by Leslie and Lawrence is designed to be peaceful. The land here is accessible to people of all ages, and it's possible the only creatures you'll come in contact with are geese.

Explore all five kilometres of this manmade peninsula, stretching from Leslie street south all the way to the water. A favourite for bikers and walkers alike, this car- and dog-free stretch offers up incredible vistas of the lake. Just find a spot to sit amidst the cement and rebar and you're pretty much guaranteed solitude.

Whether you're passing through while walking the Beltline Trail or heading here directly, this shaded ravine is an easy trail that'll make you feel like you've escaped from the city completely. You might even catch a glimpse of a white-tailed deer, which is probably the distraction you needed during these trying times.

This community park can be popular, but with just a little effort, it's easy to find your own patch of grass at the north end of the park or on the sand along the boardwalk. There are also plenty of wooden beach chairs scattered along Kew-Balmy Beach, if you want to bundle up and look out onto the water.