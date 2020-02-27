Zamboni driver David Ayres is now getting a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame

The unassuming Torontonian who made his surprise NHL debut last weekend is continuing his rise to fame by being honoured at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

David Ayres, who can usually be found driving a zamboni at Toronto Marlies games, became an inspiration to Average Joes everywhere when he stood in as an understudy player for the California Hurricanes during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on February 22.

28:41 of @NHL ice time to make a @Canes legend. Forever in the #HHOF collection.



Going on display this Friday with help from the man himself, David Ayres! pic.twitter.com/MvmmSYNXxZ — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) February 27, 2020

After the Hurricanes' two goalies were injured, Ayres, who is the emergency backup goaltender for the Leafs and any team they may be playing on home turf (every NHL team is required to have one), was given a chance to shine.

Hockey fans were stunned as the amateur player blocked eight consecutive shots and became the undeniable star of the game, which the Hurricanes won 6-3.

So when is David Ayres inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame? He's a Zamboni driver and just beat a team with 10 million dollar forwards on the Leafs...



I mean really, how? 🤣 — random thoughts (@musings_n) February 23, 2020

The 42-year-old Whitby native has since made appearances on the Today Show, Good Morning America, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more as people celebrate his unlikely story.

Seeing as he's now the first NHL emergency backup goalie to ever win a game, as well as the oldest goalie in the league's history to win their debut game, the world's best ice hockey museum has deemed Ayres worthy of a spot on its walls.

Your warm fuzzy of the day: David Ayres, the Zamboni driver-turned-goalie, had his hockey stick whisked away to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and sales of his shirt (a portion of which benefits a kidney foundation) have been selling like hotcakes. — Jennifer "Radar" Wylie (@radarwylie) February 26, 2020

Ayres will help to officially put his goalie stick on display at downtown Toronto's Hockey Hall of Fame on February 28 — the perfect way to mark a moment that most Canadians and hockey fans in general are unlikely to ever forget.