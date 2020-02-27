Sports & Play
david ayres

Zamboni driver David Ayres is now getting a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame

The unassuming Torontonian who made his surprise NHL debut last weekend is continuing his rise to fame by being honoured at the Hockey Hall of Fame.

David Ayres, who can usually be found driving a zamboni at Toronto Marlies games, became an inspiration to Average Joes everywhere when he stood in as an understudy player for the California Hurricanes during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on February 22. 

After the Hurricanes' two goalies were injured, Ayres, who is the emergency backup goaltender for the Leafs and any team they may be playing on home turf (every NHL team is required to have one), was given a chance to shine.

Hockey fans were stunned as the amateur player blocked eight consecutive shots and became the undeniable star of the game, which the Hurricanes won 6-3.

The 42-year-old Whitby native has since made appearances on the Today Show, Good Morning America, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and more as people celebrate his unlikely story. 

Seeing as he's now the first NHL emergency backup goalie to ever win a game, as well as the oldest goalie in the league's history to win their debut game, the world's best ice hockey museum has deemed Ayres worthy of a spot on its walls.

Ayres will help to officially put his goalie stick on display at downtown Toronto's Hockey Hall of Fame on February 28 — the perfect way to mark a moment that most Canadians and hockey fans in general are unlikely to ever forget.

