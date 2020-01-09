The Toronto Maple Leafs just wore their full uniforms on the TTC subway
The Leafs were spotted on the subway this afternoon on their way to their annual outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square. They of course were hard to miss since they were in their full uniforms, just minus the skates.
Just your average commute for the @MapleLeafs. 🚇 pic.twitter.com/gmOSe20IZn— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 9, 2020
This has become a bit of a tradition for the team. Last year they rode the TTC to get to the event as well.
Favourites like Austin Matthews, Mitch Marner, and team captain John Tavares were all on board a packed subway car Thursday afternoon.
MORE: Leafs ride subway to NPS for outdoor practice https://t.co/QFyGi0b0ds pic.twitter.com/xhnZcer2jm— CP24 (@CP24) January 9, 2020
Members from the team carried Tim Hortons cups onto the subway for their commute.
🔵 Toronto Maple #Leafs take subway to outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Squarehttps://t.co/QSboxKtfrB #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/xHth1w1jIK— 𝙍𝙤𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙨 🇨🇦 (@SimasRealEstate) January 9, 2020
The team was met with huge crowds at Nathan Philips Square when they arrived at the public rink where they played a three on three scrimmage.
The Toronto Maple Leafs outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square is in full swing 🏒 #Toronto #MapleLeafs #TorontoMapleLeafs #NathanPhillipsSquare #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/4N7mZ7SUfa— blogTO (@blogTO) January 9, 2020
In addition to today's outdoor Practice, events are happening all weekend at Nathan Phillips Square.
Fans can watch a First Responders game, a Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association skills competition featuring US and Canadian Olympians and a Leafs Alumni game.
