leafs on subway

The Toronto Maple Leafs just wore their full uniforms on the TTC subway

The Leafs were spotted on the subway this afternoon on their way to their annual outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square. They of course were hard to miss since they were in their full uniforms, just minus the skates. 

This has become a bit of a tradition for the team. Last year they rode the TTC to get to the event as well.

Favourites like Austin Matthews, Mitch Marner, and team captain John Tavares were all on board a packed subway car Thursday afternoon. 

Members from the team carried Tim Hortons cups onto the subway for their commute. 

The team was met with huge crowds at Nathan Philips Square when they arrived at the public rink where they played a three on three scrimmage.

In addition to today's outdoor Practice, events are happening all weekend at Nathan Phillips Square.

Fans can watch a First Responders game, a Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association skills competition featuring US and Canadian Olympians and a Leafs Alumni game.

Lead photo by

@TTCStuart

