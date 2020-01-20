Sports & Play
Someone made a life-sized snow sculpture of Pascal Siakam that spins

A snow sculptor in Canada took advantage of the dump of snow southern Ontario had this weekend and built a 7 foot tall sculpture of Raptors forward, Pascal Siakam.

Matt Morris shared photos of the sculpting process, and showed off different features of the 7 foot tall marvel.  

"Pascal Siakam has an amazing spin move. So my 7’ snow sculpture tribute to him had to spin," Morris wrote on Twitter.

Morris said on twitter that the sculpture sits on a plywood rotator, which actually weighs more than the sculpture itself.

The details make the whole thing look life like, especially with the coloured eyes and perfectly carved teeth. Not to mention the Siakam signature headband.

The work of art caught the attention of Siakam himself on Twitter.

Earlier this season, Morris made another Toronto-inspired sculpture. His CN Tower snow sculpture had lights and stood seven feet tall. 

Waterloo based Morris is known for his larger than life sculptures, and has already managed to complete eight this season alone.

@Matthew_Morris

