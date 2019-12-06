Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
stylish retreats toronto

10 stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 57 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter are interesting abodes away from the snowy, slushy mess of the city. Whether you’re looking for something totally off-the-grid or an Instagrammable getaway, there are plenty of places worth running away to when the winter blues start to kick in. 

Here are some stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter. 

An epic house in Lambton Shores

Up to 12 people can stay in this soaring space in Lambton shores, which, aside from being equipped with a pool table, Netflix on the 65-inch TV, and a Playstation, is just a quick drive away from skiing or tobogganing at Pinery Park.

Drake Motor Inn

The Prince Edward County iteration of the Drake Hotel is celebrating the snowy season with a Winter Warrior package that includes wine tours, snowshoeing at nearby trails, mulled wine, and fireside s’mores—worth the two-hour drive, in my opinion.

A boxcar cottage in Utopia 

Head just west of Barrie to the quaint hamlet of Utopia (population: 100 people) for this secluded boxcar cottage on a 62-acre organic farm retreat. You’ll get two bedrooms and unlimited access to the infrared sauna, hot tub, and indoor pool. If all that’s not enough, they also offer snowshoes and goat yoga therapy. 

Cabin with its own rink 

This cozy cabin is great, but what really makes it spectacular is the fact it sits on its own half-acre pond, which freezes over in the winter to become the perfect skating rink. The Cabin on the 9, as it’s called, is just an hour away from Toronto, and supplies hockey gear, sleds, and snowshoes for your winter fun. 

June Motel

This boutique motel in Prince Edward County is all about getting the most out of wine country, but with style. Book a room for the squad and run to the lobby bar after a day of frolicking around (likely drunk off mulled wine) outside all day. 

Rustic barn with horses

Retreat to this horse barn in Simcoe—yes, with actual horses in it—where you can live in the loft above three stalls, alongside all the accoutrements of farm life. Expect cows mooing and horses whinnying. Take a winter hike at nearby Mono Cliffs before heading back here for a soak in the bathtub, maybe with a farm cat watching. 

An Ontario Parks yurt

Drive out to any of our provincial parks to experience the very cool experience of living in a yurt: a traditional nomadic Mongolian tent that keeps it functional but more interesting than a pitched tent in winter. Silent Lake and Killarney have options that are open year-round. 

Box bunkie in Muskoka 

Go full-out rustic, but make it modern, at this incredibly unique stay in Muskoka. This one’s not for the untrained city folk: the Aux Box heats up via an indoor wood fireplace (very warm, according to reviews), but if you’re looking to unplug, this is the place to do it. Civilization (Huntsville, specifically) is just a 10-minute drive away. 

Hot tub house in Coldwater

You likely won’t ever want to leave this woodsy house, about 1.5 hours away from Toronto,  thanks to the hot tub, sauna, and collection of board games. On top of all that, this getaway also come equipped with a scenic hiking trail that runs directly behind the house and out into the forest.  

A restored church in Prince Edward County

Literally a sanctuary away from the city, this church was built in the 1800s and has been redone to include a King bed on the altar, a massive bathtub under the choir section, and parking out front. You and up to three other guests can have this entire 1,400 square-feet to yourself, maybe post-snowmobiling in PEC’s trails.

fordEscape the ordinary this winter with the all-new 2020 Ford Escape. Thanks to Ford Canada for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Airbnb

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

10 stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter

10 places near Toronto to escape to for winter sports fun

Here's a list of all the DJ skate nights in Toronto this winter

There are two new ridiculously cute baby animals at the Toronto Zoo

This magical holiday lights trail near Toronto is now open for the season

This riverside lights festival near Toronto is now all lit up for the holidays

Toronto's newest outdoor skating rink is now officially open at Union Station

There's a drive-thru holiday lights tunnel near Toronto