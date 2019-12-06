10 stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter

Stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter are interesting abodes away from the snowy, slushy mess of the city. Whether you’re looking for something totally off-the-grid or an Instagrammable getaway, there are plenty of places worth running away to when the winter blues start to kick in.

Here are some stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter.

Up to 12 people can stay in this soaring space in Lambton shores, which, aside from being equipped with a pool table, Netflix on the 65-inch TV, and a Playstation, is just a quick drive away from skiing or tobogganing at Pinery Park.

The Prince Edward County iteration of the Drake Hotel is celebrating the snowy season with a Winter Warrior package that includes wine tours, snowshoeing at nearby trails, mulled wine, and fireside s’mores—worth the two-hour drive, in my opinion.

Head just west of Barrie to the quaint hamlet of Utopia (population: 100 people) for this secluded boxcar cottage on a 62-acre organic farm retreat. You’ll get two bedrooms and unlimited access to the infrared sauna, hot tub, and indoor pool. If all that’s not enough, they also offer snowshoes and goat yoga therapy.

This cozy cabin is great, but what really makes it spectacular is the fact it sits on its own half-acre pond, which freezes over in the winter to become the perfect skating rink. The Cabin on the 9, as it’s called, is just an hour away from Toronto, and supplies hockey gear, sleds, and snowshoes for your winter fun.

This boutique motel in Prince Edward County is all about getting the most out of wine country, but with style. Book a room for the squad and run to the lobby bar after a day of frolicking around (likely drunk off mulled wine) outside all day.

Retreat to this horse barn in Simcoe—yes, with actual horses in it—where you can live in the loft above three stalls, alongside all the accoutrements of farm life. Expect cows mooing and horses whinnying. Take a winter hike at nearby Mono Cliffs before heading back here for a soak in the bathtub, maybe with a farm cat watching.

Drive out to any of our provincial parks to experience the very cool experience of living in a yurt: a traditional nomadic Mongolian tent that keeps it functional but more interesting than a pitched tent in winter. Silent Lake and Killarney have options that are open year-round.

Go full-out rustic, but make it modern, at this incredibly unique stay in Muskoka. This one’s not for the untrained city folk: the Aux Box heats up via an indoor wood fireplace (very warm, according to reviews), but if you’re looking to unplug, this is the place to do it. Civilization (Huntsville, specifically) is just a 10-minute drive away.

You likely won’t ever want to leave this woodsy house, about 1.5 hours away from Toronto, thanks to the hot tub, sauna, and collection of board games. On top of all that, this getaway also come equipped with a scenic hiking trail that runs directly behind the house and out into the forest.

Literally a sanctuary away from the city, this church was built in the 1800s and has been redone to include a King bed on the altar, a massive bathtub under the choir section, and parking out front. You and up to three other guests can have this entire 1,400 square-feet to yourself, maybe post-snowmobiling in PEC’s trails.