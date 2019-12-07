This huge snow tubing hill near Toronto is back next month

One town north of Toronto is taking tobogganing to a whole new level.

If you're looking for a Canadian winter experience that's a bit different from the typical snow tubing offered at ski hills across the province, then look no further than Bracebridge's Fire & Ice Festival.

The cottage-country town's annual winter celebration includes giant tubing lanes that go down its main street, which is closed off and covered in truckloads of extra snow specially for the epic event.

It basically looks like the Snow Day scene every Canadian kid dreamed about, with the roads taken over for some winter fun.

When you're done tubing down Manitoba Street, you can scope some ice sculptures and interactive ice displays, watch some of The Great Canadian Lumberjack Show, skate along a skating trail in Memorial Park or get cozy by one of a number of outdoor bonfires while you take in some fireworks.

There are also shows by fire artists, wood carvers and more.

This year's wintry extravaganza is only $5, and takes place on January 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.