Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kawhi leonard toronto

Fans are warning each other not to boo Kawhi at the Raptors game tonight

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you're lucky enough to be attending the Raptors vs. Clippers game in Toronto tonight, you'd best not be preparing to call out Kawhi Leonard for abandoning Toronto and breaking the city's (and Drake's) collective heart.

At least, that's what Raps fans are cautioning each other today in advance of the 7 p.m. game at the Scotiabank Arena.

The occasion marks the first time the NBA Finals MVP is back on the Toronto court since his tenure with the Raptors — a stretch of months that most of us will remember as an exhilarating, rapturous high that boosted spirits and brought the city together.

Many largely credited Leonard for the team's NBA Championship win last season, which is a key reason why the city was so sad to see him go after we inevitably fell in love with him.

Though fans may still be a little in their feelings about the whole thing, the Raptors themselves have shown that they're ready to welcome Kawhi back into the city with open, competitive arms.

The Raps released a video montage to show its appreciation for the player yesterday, while Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment put up a few billboards to commemmorate his return to play his former team.

But if Kawhi does end up getting booed tonight, it won't be the first time it's happened to him.

Attendees of the Clippers' first game of this season, against fellow L.A. team the Lakers, erupted into boos when the player showed his face on the court in October, apparently still a little upset with him for deciding not to sign with the Lakers earlier in the year.

Though Toronto fans may have an even bigger reason to have beef with Kawhi, they'll hopefully show a little more class and characteristic Canadian kindness — probably the best way to show him what he's missing.

Lead photo by

La Clippers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fans are warning each other not to boo Kawhi at the Raptors game tonight

Kawhi Leonard and Raptors exchange message of love via Toronto billboards

Kawhi Leonard returns to Toronto this week and here's what people are saying

Downtown Toronto just got a new ice skating trail

The 10 cheapest sun destinations you can fly to from Toronto this winter

This huge snow tubing hill near Toronto is back next month

10 stylish retreats near Toronto to escape to this winter

10 places near Toronto to escape to for winter sports fun