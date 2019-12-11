Fans are warning each other not to boo Kawhi at the Raptors game tonight

If you're lucky enough to be attending the Raptors vs. Clippers game in Toronto tonight, you'd best not be preparing to call out Kawhi Leonard for abandoning Toronto and breaking the city's (and Drake's) collective heart.

At least, that's what Raps fans are cautioning each other today in advance of the 7 p.m. game at the Scotiabank Arena.

This is how Scotiabank Arena security should handle any fans that boo Kawhi Leonard when he returns to Toronto...#WeTheNorth #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/86ABkFQrCb — Darrell (@SpiderDarrell) December 11, 2019

The occasion marks the first time the NBA Finals MVP is back on the Toronto court since his tenure with the Raptors — a stretch of months that most of us will remember as an exhilarating, rapturous high that boosted spirits and brought the city together.

Many largely credited Leonard for the team's NBA Championship win last season, which is a key reason why the city was so sad to see him go after we inevitably fell in love with him.

If you have a ticket to Kawhi's Toronto return on Wednesday and plan to boo him, do everyone a favour and give your ticket to someone who will lose their voice celebrating what he gave us. — Matt Shantz (@m_shantz) December 10, 2019

Though fans may still be a little in their feelings about the whole thing, the Raptors themselves have shown that they're ready to welcome Kawhi back into the city with open, competitive arms.

The Raps released a video montage to show its appreciation for the player yesterday, while Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment put up a few billboards to commemmorate his return to play his former team.

Everyone assumes there are only 2 choices: cheer wildly or boo. I would do neither; I'd politely applaud. I appreciate what #Kawhi brought us, but I'm annoyed he didn't at least sign a 1-year bridge deal to defend the title. Walking away from a championship team is unprecedented. — Steve MacDonald (@SteveMacDonal12) December 10, 2019

But if Kawhi does end up getting booed tonight, it won't be the first time it's happened to him.

Attendees of the Clippers' first game of this season, against fellow L.A. team the Lakers, erupted into boos when the player showed his face on the court in October, apparently still a little upset with him for deciding not to sign with the Lakers earlier in the year.

Kawhi is expecting boos tonight in his return to Toronto.



Are you cheering or booing the return of the Klaw? pic.twitter.com/ZTpnt60FwZ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 11, 2019

Though Toronto fans may have an even bigger reason to have beef with Kawhi, they'll hopefully show a little more class and characteristic Canadian kindness — probably the best way to show him what he's missing.