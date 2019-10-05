You can soon take spinning classes from the top of the CN Tower

Ever wanted to burn out your hammies in a spin class more than 1,000 feet above Toronto? Or below ground level, in an abandoned subway station?

You'll be able to later this month thanks to the spin class chain SPINCO, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary.

On October 23, eager stationery cyclists can pay $50 to take a class at the top of the CN Tower in the morning, or in the TTC's abandoned (and possibly haunted) Lower Bay subway station.

There will be eight classes held in total. The CN Tower classes will take place between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. The evening classes will be in the Lower Bay station, between 4p.m. and 8 p.m.

Both options are really weird locales for a spin class, but if you're trying to mix up that workout routine, and donate to charity while you're at it (proceeds will go toward Right to Play), it might be a good way to work those quads.

You'll be able to sign up on SPINCO's 5th anniversary site on October 7, starting at 1 p.m.