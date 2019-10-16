Sports & Play
Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon road closures and route info for 2019

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon returns for 2019 on October 20. The annual event that includes both a half marathon and 5k will result in major road closures all over the city.

Here's what you need to know to navigate around the city this weekend.

Course Map

Whether you're a runner or a spectator, the map below details all the route info for this weekend. You can find a higher res version here.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

This map charts out the entire route of the 2019 Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

Spectator Areas

While you can watch the run from vantage points all across the route, if you're looking for something a bit more exciting, there are designated neighbourhood and cheering entertainment centres throughout the course. They can be found at the following locations.

Road Closures

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon has more road closures than any event in the city, but fortunately for people making their way around downtown, many of them will be lifted by late Sunday afternoon.

Key areas of the run will, however, be closed from Saturday to Sunday evening. The chart below details all the closures taking place.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Displayed here is a full list of road closures taking place this weekend for the Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

For more information visit the Toronto Waterfront Marathon website. Also here's an interactive map interactive map that is useful for tracking participants and charting road closures.

Lead photo by

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

