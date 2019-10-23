Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
raptors hong kong

Hong Kong activists made a big statement at the Toronto Raptors game

In the midst of all the championship glory at the Raptors game last night, a political statement took over the stands in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement

Seven thousand shirts with the words "The North Stand With Hong Kong" were distributed to Raps fans at the Scotiabank Arena before the game. 

Attendees flooded the stadium with their free tees, and despite the megatron's best efforts, were captured on the big screen waving their shirts around. 

More than 100 volunteers with the Toronto HongKonger Action Group (THKAG), a local organization formed in support of protestors rallying for full democracy in Hong Kong, stood outside Scotiabank handing out merch.

The demonstration has garnered international attention since the project was in its GoFundMe stage.

After just five days of fundraising, THKAG was able to raise more than $34,000 to print 7,000 shirts.

Volunteers distributed them before the Raptors anticipated home opener game and championship ceremony. They were also stationed outside Union Station. 

The peaceful protest in Toronto took place on the same evening as L.A.'s demonstration at the Lakers vs. Clippers game at the Staples Center, where volunteers distributed 13,000 "Stand With Hong Kong" shirts. 

Lead photo by

@THKAG_CAN

