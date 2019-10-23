Hong Kong activists made a big statement at the Toronto Raptors game
In the midst of all the championship glory at the Raptors game last night, a political statement took over the stands in support of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
Seven thousand shirts with the words "The North Stand With Hong Kong" were distributed to Raps fans at the Scotiabank Arena before the game.
Attendees flooded the stadium with their free tees, and despite the megatron's best efforts, were captured on the big screen waving their shirts around.
Did #MSLE deliberately avoid showing thetee on the big screen??? 🌚🌚🌚 🌝🌝🌝#Raptors #Nbaopeningday #WeTheNorth #StandWithHongKong #Toronto #TorontoRaptors #FreeHongKong #光復香港 #香港人加油 pic.twitter.com/DRG1gfu1Kp— THKAG_CAN (@THKAG_CAN) October 23, 2019
More than 100 volunteers with the Toronto HongKonger Action Group (THKAG), a local organization formed in support of protestors rallying for full democracy in Hong Kong, stood outside Scotiabank handing out merch.
1... 2... 3... 7,000 T-shirts given away to Raptors Fans!!! #Raptors #Toronto #WeTheNorth #standwithmorey #StandWithHongKong #proudcanadian #proudhker #SupportHongKong #WeConnected pic.twitter.com/mud834lSlb— THKAG_CAN (@THKAG_CAN) October 23, 2019
The demonstration has garnered international attention since the project was in its GoFundMe stage.
On the BIG Screen. We made it happen. We cheer We chant We stand together. #Raptors #NBATwitter #nbaopeningnight #StandWithHongKong #StandwithMorey #WeTheNorth #FreedomofExpression #HowBeautiful #ShowtheWorld #光復香港 #香港加油 pic.twitter.com/yJ7CGp8AW1— THKAG_CAN (@THKAG_CAN) October 23, 2019
After just five days of fundraising, THKAG was able to raise more than $34,000 to print 7,000 shirts.
They’re also giving away #StandWithHongKong t-shirts in front of Union Station in #Toronto #RTZ pic.twitter.com/82qO1ZWgC9— blogTO (@blogTO) October 22, 2019
Volunteers distributed them before the Raptors anticipated home opener game and championship ceremony. They were also stationed outside Union Station.
See how many people are connected? A whole lot!!! By our core values 🇨🇦🏀🇭🇰#FreedomofExpression #StandWithHongKong #standwithmorey #WeTheNorth #Raptors #NBATwitter #CanadiansSupport #光復香港 #時代革命 #香港加油 #香港人加油 #五大訴求 pic.twitter.com/xATT5AylTQ— THKAG_CAN (@THKAG_CAN) October 23, 2019
The peaceful protest in Toronto took place on the same evening as L.A.'s demonstration at the Lakers vs. Clippers game at the Staples Center, where volunteers distributed 13,000 "Stand With Hong Kong" shirts.
