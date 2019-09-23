Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka and the Larry O'Brien trophy are in Toronto this week

If you've been hoping to spot Raptor Serge Ibaka in Toronto lately, this week just may be your chance.

The beloved basketball player is set to make an appearance at Love Child on Wed, Sep 25 at 9.m.

The event, titled Strike a Pose: Serge Ibaka, will allow attendees to take a photo with the athlete as a part of Elevate King West.

It’s the BIGGEST tech street party in #Canada. 🇨🇦



Elevate your nightlife at the hottest #restaurants, #parties, and #performances on the King West strip. Join us for TWO epic nights. Sept 25 & 26.



Get your pass before they’re gone. https://t.co/ylvkTHG4oc pic.twitter.com/86l0djv7I7 — Elevate (@ElevateTechFest) August 30, 2019

An extension of the Elevate Tech Fest that's currently underway in Toronto, "Elevate King West spans two nights of activations, pop-ups, partnerships and game-changing innovation, exploring where art, fashion, wellness, culinary arts, and entertainment collide," according to their website.

On September 25 and 26, from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Elevate King West will host events at over 30 venues across a three-block stretch between Spadina and Bathurst.

Events range from food tastings, to club parties, to concerts and more.

The Larry O'Brien trophy will also be on display at an event at Lavelle Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. NBA broadcaster Matt Devlin will also be on-site, but the event is invite-only.

In order to attend any of the Elevate King West festivities in Toronto this week, you'll need a pass.

And while VIP packages could set you back thousands, a general social pass to all the activities will only cost you $75.