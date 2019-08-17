Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
raptors mural toronto

Toronto's famous Raptors mural has been painted over

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The massive mural dedicated to the Toronto Raptors is no more. 

What used to be a 30-foot-tall tribute on the exterior of Queen West's luxury consignment store OD Toronto has been stripped down.

The mural, which started as an ode to just Kawhi but transformed by the end of May into a full starting lineup affair, was basically a CN Tower-level tourist attraction this summer during the Finals

It's kind of weird seeing this plain black wall, but the mural was never meant to stay up forever (it's actually made of vinyl, not paint, meaning it's pretty easy to remove). 

"We waited till after Caribana," says OD's co-owner Shahin Shamshiri. "But it won't be the last Raptors mural. Anything can happen." 

If you still want to re-live the memories, the artwork of the Raptors popping bubbly in the locker room after their Finals win is still up inside the store. 

Plus there are plenty of other Raptors love murals that aren't going anywhere. 

Lead photo by

Jaclyn Skorbacky

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's famous Raptors mural has been painted over

Toronto is getting a '90s themed sitcom escape room

Toronto is getting an 18 foot sculpture that pays homage to the Raptors

GoodLife Fitness in Toronto shut down because of strong chemical smell

People keep getting stuck on rides at Canada's Wonderland

You can now audition in Toronto to be on Family Feud Canada

A giant Godzilla was just spotted on Toronto's waterfront

Cliff jumping is the newest activity coming to Canada's Wonderland