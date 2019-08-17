Toronto's famous Raptors mural has been painted over

The massive mural dedicated to the Toronto Raptors is no more.

What used to be a 30-foot-tall tribute on the exterior of Queen West's luxury consignment store OD Toronto has been stripped down.

The mural, which started as an ode to just Kawhi but transformed by the end of May into a full starting lineup affair, was basically a CN Tower-level tourist attraction this summer during the Finals.

It's kind of weird seeing this plain black wall, but the mural was never meant to stay up forever (it's actually made of vinyl, not paint, meaning it's pretty easy to remove).

"We waited till after Caribana," says OD's co-owner Shahin Shamshiri. "But it won't be the last Raptors mural. Anything can happen."

If you still want to re-live the memories, the artwork of the Raptors popping bubbly in the locker room after their Finals win is still up inside the store.

Plus there are plenty of other Raptors love murals that aren't going anywhere.