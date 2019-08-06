Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
blue jays protective netting

Blue Jays finally agree to extend foul ball netting at the Rogers Centre

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 20 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally agreed to extend the protective netting at the Rogers Centre at the start of the 2020 season, which will hopefully prevent future injuries. 

They'll also be extending netting at Dunedin Stadium, their home for spring training in Florida.

The Rogers Centre netting currently extends to the end of each dugout.

The new netting will extend further down the baselines, although the exact configuration is TBD. 

The announcement comes as foul ball injuries have been on the rise and many baseball teams, such as the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals, have made moves to improve safety precautions by adding protective netting. 

"Fan safety is paramount to the Blue Jays and we believe that fans should feel protected and secure during our games," Executive Vice President of operations Andrew Miller said in a statement

"As fans and followers of the game, it is vitally important for us to preserve and enhance the live baseball experience, while also ensuring everyone who visits our ballparks can do so safely."

Lead photo by

A Great Capture

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Blue Jays finally agree to extend foul ball netting at the Rogers Centre

Sunnyside Beach is Toronto's most historic summer hangout

Serge Ibaka isn't sure he wants to eat Pizza Pizza

Toronto just got Canada's first indoor glow-in-the-dark soccer facility

Drake and Lebron James team up in Toronto for Uninterrupted Canada

The Raptors are finally playing on Christmas Day and Toronto fans rejoice

This is when Kawhi Leonard is returning to Toronto to face the Raptors

Huge crowds in Toronto show up to see former Raptor Danny Green