Blue Jays finally agree to extend foul ball netting at the Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally agreed to extend the protective netting at the Rogers Centre at the start of the 2020 season, which will hopefully prevent future injuries.

They'll also be extending netting at Dunedin Stadium, their home for spring training in Florida.

I can confirm the Blue Jays will be extending their safety netting down the baselines at both the Rogers Centre & Dunedin Stadium for the 2020 Season. The specific dimensions have not yet been announced, but this WILL be happening #BlueJays #Toronto #MLB — Pierre Engvall’s Neck (@LeafsFanTalk) August 6, 2019

The Rogers Centre netting currently extends to the end of each dugout.

The new netting will extend further down the baselines, although the exact configuration is TBD.

Very pleased with the news that the #BlueJays will be extending the protective netting. Doing so should become a standard at every @MLB stadium. — Jenn Smith (@Baseball_Jenn) August 6, 2019

The announcement comes as foul ball injuries have been on the rise and many baseball teams, such as the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals, have made moves to improve safety precautions by adding protective netting.

This is a good thing & long overdue.



I understand it's a bit vague in terms of precisely how long the netting will be extended, but that coincides with the "exact configuration is TBD" part.



Regardless, it must be done. Fans shouldn't fear during a beautiful game.#BlueJays https://t.co/NrOpgE97SB — South of the 6ix Podcast (@SouthOfThe6ix) August 6, 2019

"Fan safety is paramount to the Blue Jays and we believe that fans should feel protected and secure during our games," Executive Vice President of operations Andrew Miller said in a statement.

"As fans and followers of the game, it is vitally important for us to preserve and enhance the live baseball experience, while also ensuring everyone who visits our ballparks can do so safely."