Lochland Botanicals

You can pick your own plants and herbs at this farm near Toronto

If you've been in the city for the majority of the summer so far, chances are good you're looking for an escape to enjoy the great outdoors before the cold weather returns.

Luckily, you have plenty of options. You can always hit up a beach near Toronto, go for a hike in one of the beautiful parks or check out one of the scenic farms outside the city

One such farm, Lochland Botanicals, is in Halton County.

It's a small herb and flower farm on 93 acres of land where over 40,000 organic plants grow. 

Lochland Botanicals opened their doors in 2017 to "create a space and products that help people reconnect with the land, and reconnect with themselves."

You can pick from a variety of more than 140 different plant species or take meditation and yoga classes on the premises. 

You can also purchase some of their toxin-free herbal and floral products from the boutique. T

hey offer midicinal, culinary and cosmetic products such as herbal teas, hydrosols, essential oils, dried herbs and more. 

They also have an adorable pink swing.

"In a bustling world dependent on technology and busyness, our small, beautiful farm is content to enjoy the simpler aspects of life," their website states. 

Their summer hours are Fridays and Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lead photo by

Lochland Botanicals

