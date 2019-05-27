Blue Jays players all dressed up as Toronto Raptors

Canadian pride is strong in the North.

After the Toronto Raptors' Game 6 win on Saturday night, the Blue Jays wore Raptors gear on their road trip to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"Hopefully they bring home a championship. I can only imagine what the city would be like," Marcus Stroman, the Jays' pitcher, said in a press conference on Sunday.

#Bluejays on the way to Tampa Bay showing their support of @Raptors pic.twitter.com/TJd4FZAc7a — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) May 26, 2019

After Torontonians celebrated the game by dancing on top of TTC buses, it's unimaginable what the city would be like.

The North is behind you! 🇨🇦



Go get it, @Raptors 👊 pic.twitter.com/YnawO8rIpe — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2019

Stroman sat courtside at the Raps' big win.

While his teammates wore We The North t-shirts to their game, Stroman opted for a Fred VanVleet jersey instead.

Bet on yourself always. Shout to the @Raptors for inspiring the city! 🇨🇦 @FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/TFHUUixbre — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 26, 2019

Paralleling his support, VanVleet wore a t-shirt from Stroman's Heart Doesn’t Measure Heart clothing line to Game 6.

Stroman said the Raps' win put him in the right mindset for his own game, which the Jays won 10-1 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.