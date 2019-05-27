Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Blue Jays Raptors

Blue Jays players all dressed up as Toronto Raptors

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Canadian pride is strong in the North.

After the Toronto Raptors' Game 6 win on Saturday night, the Blue Jays wore Raptors gear on their road trip to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"Hopefully they bring home a championship. I can only imagine what the city would be like," Marcus Stroman, the Jays' pitcher, said in a press conference on Sunday.

After Torontonians celebrated the game by dancing on top of TTC buses, it's unimaginable what the city would be like.

Stroman sat courtside at the Raps' big win.

While his teammates wore We The North t-shirts to their game, Stroman opted for a Fred VanVleet jersey instead.

Paralleling his support, VanVleet wore a t-shirt from Stroman's Heart Doesn’t Measure Heart clothing line to Game 6.

Stroman said the Raps' win put him in the right mindset for his own game, which the Jays won 10-1 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Lead photo by

Marcus Stroman

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors fans upset about steep ticket prices for NBA Finals

Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink is discontinued

Blue Jays players all dressed up as Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka spotted at Rol San after Toronto Raptors win

The top 10 patios in Kensington Market

Canoeing in Toronto is more common than you think

5 lavender farms to visit near Toronto

The top 5 parks in Scarborough