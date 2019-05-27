Blue Jays players all dressed up as Toronto Raptors
Canadian pride is strong in the North.
After the Toronto Raptors' Game 6 win on Saturday night, the Blue Jays wore Raptors gear on their road trip to Tampa Bay on Sunday.
"Hopefully they bring home a championship. I can only imagine what the city would be like," Marcus Stroman, the Jays' pitcher, said in a press conference on Sunday.
#Bluejays on the way to Tampa Bay showing their support of @Raptors pic.twitter.com/TJd4FZAc7a— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) May 26, 2019
After Torontonians celebrated the game by dancing on top of TTC buses, it's unimaginable what the city would be like.
The North is behind you! 🇨🇦— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2019
Go get it, @Raptors 👊 pic.twitter.com/YnawO8rIpe
Stroman sat courtside at the Raps' big win.
While his teammates wore We The North t-shirts to their game, Stroman opted for a Fred VanVleet jersey instead.
Bet on yourself always. Shout to the @Raptors for inspiring the city! 🇨🇦 @FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/TFHUUixbre— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 26, 2019
Paralleling his support, VanVleet wore a t-shirt from Stroman's Heart Doesn’t Measure Heart clothing line to Game 6.
MY BRO @FredVanVleet with the @HDMHApparel T-Shirt walking into Game 6. Big mood. Let’s go @Raptors! #B$Y #HDMH pic.twitter.com/0T6PnYsawB— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) May 25, 2019
Stroman said the Raps' win put him in the right mindset for his own game, which the Jays won 10-1 over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
Join the conversation Load comments