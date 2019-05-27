Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink is discontinued

Ontario Place is not opening its outdoor summer skating rink this year.

Despite that most Canadians try to forget about winter and cherish the minimum time we have with the sunshine, last summer, Ontario Place opened Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink.

The synthetic rink was made of a solid polymer material instead of ice, so no matter how hot the city was, the rink never melted.

Access to summer skating was free and located right on the waterfront.

But, Torontonians will have to get their outdoor skating fix somewhere else this summer.

There will be other acitivities at Ontario Place, including sunset yoga classes in the park and live jazz on Sunday afternoons.