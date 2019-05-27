Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario Place skating rink

Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink is discontinued

Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Place is not opening its outdoor summer skating rink this year.

Despite that most Canadians try to forget about winter and cherish the minimum time we have with the sunshine, last summer, Ontario Place opened Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink.

The synthetic rink was made of a solid polymer material instead of ice, so no matter how hot the city was, the rink never melted.

Access to summer skating was free and located right on the waterfront.

But, Torontonians will have to get their outdoor skating fix somewhere else this summer. 

There will be other acitivities at Ontario Place, including sunset yoga classes in the park and live jazz on Sunday afternoons. 

Lead photo by

Ontario Place

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors fans upset about steep ticket prices for NBA Finals

Toronto's first outdoor summer skating rink is discontinued

Blue Jays players all dressed up as Toronto Raptors

Serge Ibaka spotted at Rol San after Toronto Raptors win

The top 10 patios in Kensington Market

Canoeing in Toronto is more common than you think

5 lavender farms to visit near Toronto

The top 5 parks in Scarborough