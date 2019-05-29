Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Jurassic Park Raptors

Cities across Ontario are creating their own versions of Jurassic Park for the NBA Finals

The Raptors don’t just represent Toronto. They represent the entire country.

As fans across Canada are get ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, they are seeking outdoor screening parties to rally together.

Of course, Toronto has Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square, but now, other cities are scrambling to find spaces for fans to flood into.

Brampton and Mississauga got the thumbs up from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment that they can start building their own fan-infested zones for the playoffs.

In Brampton, people will gather around a 100-foot screen at Garden Square and in Mississauga, Celebration Square will be flooded with fans.

A bar in Kitchener has stepped up and offered their courtyard and 20-foot screen for the game.

Burlington just announced that #BurlassicPark will be set up at Civic Square.

Kingston is also setting up a Raptors fan zone at Springer Market Square. A city councillor got almost 700 retweets when he suggested the idea.

There was some talk that Vancouver was going to set up a Jurassic Park West outside of the Art Gallery or B.C. Place with stages and food trucks. But, that quickly fell apart.

The city announced that they didn’t have enough time to put together a plan and find an appropriate location that was available for up to seven games.

Vancouverites are going to have to find somewhere else to watch the game.

