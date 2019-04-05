Toronto's newest MEC store opens next week

Toronto's newest and most infamous Mountain Equipment Co-op location is set to open April 13 at 300 Queen Street West.

The new 54,000-square-foot flagship location comes equipped with a 1,000-square-foot bouldering wall space for indoor climbing and a "Basecamp" open concept community space where clinics and events will be hosted. A brand new bike and ski repair area will be totally open concept too.

This accessible MEC will also have universal washrooms and change rooms, and the first ever written acknowledgement to recognize the Indigenous land where the store is located posted at the entrance. All MEC buildings are totally carbon neutral.

MEC memberships are just five bucks, and even if you don't have hundreds to shell out on the most cutting edge jackets and tents, there's a low cost rental program that makes getting equipment to get out of the city less expensive.

The grand opening of the store is set for April 13, complete with DJs, refreshments, and store information clinics.

Love or hate the change to one of Toronto's major shopping strips, this Canadian brand has been chugging along since the 70s and shows no signs of slowing down.