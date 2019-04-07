Toronto's newest community centre named after a famous boxer is about to open

Legendary Toronto boxer George Chuvalo is so awesome he even had a song written about him, but the most awesome thing he’s done lately is lend his name to an entire new community centre.

Set to open next month at 50 Sousa Mendes Street, the 7000-square-foot George Chuvalo Community Centre is aiming to be available for community use for 70 hours weekly, operated by the Christie Ossington Neighbourhood Centre.

Fundraising is currently ongoing for potential future programming like events, workshops, conferences, children’s after school and break programs, drop-in play groups, yoga and neighbourhood walks.

They’re also hoping to have a gallery for local artists, a youth-focused studio and rehearsal space, LOFT Kitchen satellite space and a co-working space. Accessibility features of the centre include height-adjustable seating, automated doors, tactile floor markings and a card reader system.

The grand opening on May 11 is set to kick off at 2 p.m. and will feature an appearance by George Chuvalo himself, a performance by Swamperella, community time capsule building and a chance to check out the new LOFT cafe.